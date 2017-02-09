Tattoos for the Community Fundraiser, March 3-5 at Speakeasy

BOONE — Speakeasy Tattoo Company will host a charity driven three-day weekend, March 3-5, that includes free tattoos, local beer and three days of fun! Speakeasy is inviting the community to participate in our Free Tattoo Fundraiser. To receive a free tattoo you must donate a minimum of $20 to one the charities chosen by the artists. “Our hope is to provide a lasting memory that supports the High Country Community,” says owner Greg Kinnamon.

As part of First Friday Downtown Boone Art Crawl, Speakeasy will kick off the weekend with a night of free beer provided by PBR, snacks provided by Vidalia Restaurant and an artist meet and greet from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. This is an opportunity to see the set of flash designs that will be available for tattooing on Saturday.

Free tattooing will begin Saturday, March 4 at 7 a.m. and will continue until 10 p.m. Each artist will provide a set of flash designs for each charity. Donate a minimum of $20 to one of the charities and receive a free tattoo. Donations will be taken at Speakeasy that Saturday. Proceeds will go to the following charities: Wine to Water, Hospice, Blue Ridge Conservancy, Watauga Humane Society, F.A.R.M. Cafe, DIY Skate Park and Planned Parenthood. Designs will be tattooed by the artist that is next available, this is first come, first serve. You must be 18 years old with a valid ID to receive a tattoo.

On Sunday, March 5 we’ll finish out the weekend with a celebration at Boone Saloon from 4 p.m. – until close. Booneshine Brewing Company will do a tap takeover along with local bands playing live music and DJ Overcash spinning the dance party. The first 100 people will receive a free pint of Booneshine beer, discounted Booneshine will be available after that. There will be a $5 cover at the door that will be split equally among the charities, plus a chance to win prizes from local businesses.