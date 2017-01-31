David Holt and the Lightning Bolts To Perform at Mars Hill University

Mars Hill University will host a concert featuring popular old-time music performers David Holt and the Lightning Bolts on April 7, 2017. The concert is part of the university’s Presidential Lecture and Performance Series. Showtime is 7 p.m. in Moore Auditorium on the university campus. This is a ticketed event: general admission tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door; VIP tickets for preferred seating are $25. Advance tickets are available online at http://www.mhu.edu/news-events/lecture-series .

David Holt and the Lightning Bolts combine the sounds of guitar, banjo, fiddle, slide guitar and mandolin, along with rhythm instruments, including hambone (body slapping), spoons, stumpfiddle, rhythm bones, jaw harp and even paper bag. Along with Holt, the band consists of Laura Boosinger, Josh Goforth, Byron Hedgepeth and Jeff Hersk.

Holt is a four-time Grammy Award winning musician, storyteller, historian, television host and entertainer. He is dedicated to performing and preserving traditional American music and stories. Holt plays ten acoustic instruments and has released numerous recordings of traditional mountain music and southern folktales.

The Presidential Lecture and Performance Series complements Mars Hill University’s emphasis on the liberal arts by bringing distinguished and knowledgeable individuals to lecture on a wide range of topics and to provide high quality performances in the cultural arts.