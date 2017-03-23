Press release:

Hello Asheville. Spring has sprung. Come join the fun.

Listen to This: stories and more on stage presents “Don’t Say Your Weren’t Warned” — failing to heed the red flags

• Todd Lester

• Kim Mako

• Rod Murphy

• Joe Shelton

plus songs by Jeff Thompson

hosted by Tom Chalmers

Thursday, March 23rd at 7:30 PM

35 Below (back behind Asheville Community Theatre)

35 E. Walnut Street, Asheville, NC 28801

Tickets: $15

call (828) 254-1320, go to http://ashevilletheatre.org/events/listen-to-this/

or visit the ACT box office

As was foretold, Listen to This returns this Thursday with an expanded format that promises stories and more on stage. Asheville’s long-running monthly series will continue to explore themes through stories so good they should be shared with an audience, but it will now also do so through sketch, song, and other performing possibilities. In honor of the Ides of March, this month’s theme is “Don’t Say You Weren’t Warned” – failing to heed the red flags. For centuries, humans have willfully ignored warning signs only to end up down a dead-end street, end up dead, or worse, end up with Donald Trump as President. Touching on this topic will be storytellers Todd Lester and Rod Murphy, writer Kim Mako, comedian Joe Shelton, singer/songwriter Jeff Thompson, host Tom Chalmers, and more. The show is one week earlier than usual, this time falling on the fourth not final Thursday of the month, Thursday, March 23rd. The show starts at 7:30 and typically runs 90 minutes. Listen to This is presented at 35 Below (back behind Asheville Community Theatre), 35 E. Walnut Street, Asheville, NC 28801. Tickets are $15 and be advised do tend to sell out. For tickets, call (828) 254-1320, visit the ACT box office, or go to http://ashevilletheatre.org/events/listen-to-this/

Hear the oracle’s clarion call, be there or be square!