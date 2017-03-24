PRESS RELEASE from The Market Place Restaurant:

ASHEVILLE, NC – March 23, 2017 – Award-winning chef William Dissen will host the James Beard Foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour Dinner at The Market Place Restaurant on Wednesday, May 17th. Dissen will team up with 4 other acclaimed national culinary talents for a memorable evening of food and drink. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the James Beard Foundation.

“The collaboration among the chefs is my favorite part of these dinners,” says Dissen. “This event brings together many nationally acclaimed chefs who have been recognized by the James Beard Foundation for their expertise in the food and beverage industry. I am honored to have the chance to cook alongside them at The Market Place. It’s going to be one of the best meals of the year in Asheville!”

The event will start off with a cocktail reception with passed hors d’oeuvres prepared by each chef, and drawing influence from their own culinary larders and unique styles of cooking.

Following the cocktail reception, the chefs will put together a 6 course dinner.

Chef William Dissen – The Market Place Restaurant – Asheville, NC

Chef Vishwesh Bhatt – Snackbar Restaurant – Oxford, MS

Chef David Bancroft – Acre Restaurant – Auburn, AL

Chef Nina Compton – Compere Lapin Restaurant – New Orleans, LA

Chef Eric Gabrynowicz – Tupelo Honey Restaurant – Asheville, NC

The Celebrity Chef Tour showcases the culinary artistry of James Beard Foundation Award winners and celebrity chefs in restaurants and other exclusive venues around the country. Like dining at the James Beard House, guests have the rare opportunity to interact with the participating chefs throughout the evening and savor specially designed tasting menus complete with wine and beverage pairings.

When: Wednesday, May 17th

Where: The Market Place Restaurant, 20 Wall Street Asheville, NC 28801

Time: 6:30pm

Price: $175 inclusive of tax and gratuity

Tickets go on sale on April 4th, by visiting the following link https://www.jamesbeard.org/events/asheville-nc-2? or by calling The Market Place Restaurant at 828-252-4162.

For general inquiries, please contact Jeff Black of the James Beard Foundation at 720-201-1853.

About The Market Place Restaurant & Chef William Dissen

The Market Place Restaurant is a casual, upscale restaurant in the heart of downtown Asheville, North Carolina focused on ingredient driven, seasonal cuisine supporting local farms and sustainable producers. The Market Place has been recognized as one of the most sustainable restaurants in the country and has been receiving local and national accolades since its inception in 1979. They have been featured on the Travel Channel, Food Network, and in Southern Living, Garden & Gun Magazine, the New York Times, and more.

Chef William Dissen has more than a decade of experience in fine dining and upscale restaurants and hotels. He combines his culinary education and expertise with his Appalachian heritage to bring a unique style of cuisine to his restaurant. Chef Dissen has been awarded “40 Chefs Under 40”, Rising Star Chef by Star Chefs Magazine, Green Chef of the Year by Fortune Magazine, and is a culinary diplomat with the US State Department’s American Chef Corps. He has cooked multiple times at the acclaimed James Beard House and hosted the James Beard Foundation numerous times at his restaurant, The Market Place. When he is not in the kitchen you can find him working to better his community through sustainable food, or on Capital Hill working towards better food policy.

About the James Beard Foundation (JBF)

Founded in 1986, the James Beard Foundation celebrates, nurtures, and honors America’s diverse culinary heritage through programs that educate and inspire. A cookbook author and teacher with an encyclopedic knowledge about food, James Beard, who died in 1985, was a champion of American cuisine. He helped educate and mentor generations of professional chefs and food enthusiasts, instilling in them the value of wholesome, healthful, and delicious food. Today JBF continues in the same spirit by administering a number of diverse programs that include educational initiatives, food industry awards, scholarships for culinary students, publications, chef advocacy training, and thought-leader convening. The Foundation also maintains the historic James Beard House in New York City’s Greenwich Village as a “performance space” for visiting chefs. In September of 2012, JBF launched the Diplomatic Culinary Partnership with the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Protocol and helped create the American Chef Corps as a way to champion American chefs abroad, promote American

food products, and foster an interest in American culinary culture and history through international programs and initiatives.

For more information, please visit jamesbeard.org. Find insights on food at the James Beard Foundation’s blog Delights & Prejudices. Join the James Beard Foundation on Facebook. Follow the James Beard Foundation on Twitter and Instagram.

