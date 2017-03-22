Press release from the Asheville Jewish Community Center:

The Asheville Jewish Community Center has been awarded a grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina for the purpose of enhancing security in and around the JCC facility. The grant has enabled the JCC to make immediate security enhancements in response to a bomb threat the organization received in February of this year.

Over the course of the past 2 months, more than 100 bomb threats have been called in to Jewish Community Centers and Jewish day schools around the US. All threats have proven to be hoaxes, and all affected institutions have been quickly cleared by local law enforcement. In the midst of everything, JCCs are operating safely, and members and program participants are relying on them as the vital community gathering places they always have been -­ and continue to be.

“Our JCC has solid security procedures in place, allowing us to respond to threats quickly and effectively,” says Executive Director, Lael Gray. “This grant has allowed the JCC to quickly take additional steps that will make our program participants and guests even safer.”

The $10,000 award from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina is being used in conjunction with funds raised through the Asheville JCC’s Capital Campaign for security features. Installation of these new measures began immediately upon receiving the award letter from The Community Foundation.

“We are relieved that no one has been hurt, and that all of the bomb threats around the country were determined to be hoaxes. We have received so much support from the Asheville community, with many expressing their belief that anti‐Semitism and threats toward Jewish people are intolerable. We look to the FBI and to law enforcement to identify the perpetrators behind every threat and to bring them to justice.”

The Community Foundation is a nonprofit serving eighteen counties in Western North Carolina. The Foundation is a permanent regional resource that facilitated $18.9 million in charitable giving last year. CFWNC inspires philanthropy and mobilizes resources to enrich lives and communities in Western North Carolina. More information about the foundation can be found at cfwnc.org.

The Asheville Jewish Community Center provides opportunities for everyone in Western North Carolina to connect with Jewish life and culture. It welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs to take part in its cultural and wellness programs, five-star Early Childhood Program, afterschool and summer day camp. To learn more about Asheville Jewish Community Center, visit jcc-asheville.org.