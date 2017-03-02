Press release from Lazy Diamond:
Lazy Diamond has a benefit coming up for The Center For Participatory Change on Tuesday, March 14th at 10pm. CPC is a grassroots organization dedicated to transforming systems of oppression and igniting collective power in Western North Carolina. Their work is rooted in education and focuses on racial equity, language justice, and healing in community.
For entertainment the event will feature Congolese Rumba cover band, Coconut Cake, with Michael Libramento on guitar. Also known as Rumba Lingala, it is a popular genre of dance music that originated in the Congo basin during the 1940s, with strong similarities to Cuban son. The style gained popularity throughout Africa during the 1960s and 1970s. www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bpbdls6IcPk
DJ Franco Nino from Argentina will spin that night, with more acts to be announced.
Lazy Diamond is located at 98 N. Lexington Ave.
