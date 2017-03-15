Press release:

Brevard Music Center (BMC) is pleased to announce that, beginning March 15, single tickets for all 2017 summer festival performances will be released for sale to the general public. In this very special season, BMC Artistic Director and alumnus Keith Lockhart, also Principal Conductor of the Boston Pops and BBC Concert Orchestra, celebrates his 10th anniversary of artistic leadership with a stellar roster of internationally-acclaimed artists including Lee Ann Womack, Garrick Ohlsson, Sarah Chang, Johannes Moser, Ricky Skaggs, and Ruth Moody, among others. Additional highlights of the 2017 BMC Summer Music Festival include a season-long Kurt Weill Festival; the epic movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert” with live symphony; a diverse offering of operatic productions including “Street Scene,” “Don Pasquale,” and “The Marriage of Figaro;” classical favorites including Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, and Verdi’s “Requiem;” and a series of inspiring BMC Faculty and Student Spotlights. Single tickets, which start at $15 on the lawn, may be purchased online at brevardmusic.org or by calling 828-862-2105. The BMC Box Office, located at 349 Andante Lane in Brevard, opens on May 1. Subscriptions may be purchased throughout the summer festival season, which extends from June through August 2017.

“Each summer, Brevard Music presents a dazzling array of outstanding performances and artists to tens of thousands of music lovers from across the country,” said Brevard Music Center President & CEO Mark Weinstein. “This season, we warmly invite audiences to witness an extraordinary range of live musical performances – including symphony, opera, chamber, pops, jazz, country, blues, bluegrass, and classical guitar – in a natural setting as captivating as the melodies from the stage.”

Opening Weekend: June 22-25, 2017 Opening weekend festivities officially begin on June 22 with “Opera’s Greatest Hits,” featuring exquisite ensemble pieces from the world’s most beloved operas. The following evening, June 23, BMC Artistic Director Keith Lockhart leads the Brevard Music Center Orchestra in Beethoven’s thrilling Symphony No. 5 and Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 1, featuring celebrated pianist Garrick Ohlsson. On June 24, BMC’s Saturday Spectacular concert features Lee Ann Womack, the Grammy, CMA, and ACM award-winning artist acclaimed for “I Hope You Dance” – which sold over 6 million albums – and her newest release, “The Way I’m Livin’.” On June 25, Keith Lockhart returns to lead a matinee performance of Stravinsky’s symphonic masterpiece, “Petrushka.”

Subscription and Ticket Information

Single tickets to Brevard Music Center’s Summer Festival range in price from $15 for lawn tickets to $60 (excluding Opening Night, Season Finale, and BMC Presents) for premium seating in Whittington-Pfohl, BMC’s open-air, lakeside auditorium. Lawn seating is free for children under 17 (with a paying adult), and students 18 and older (with a valid ID). For more information and to purchase single tickets or subscriptions to the 2017 BMC Summer Music Festival, visit brevardmusic.org or call 828-862-2105. Beginning May 1, tickets may also be purchased at the BMC Box Office (349 Andante Lane) in person or by phone.