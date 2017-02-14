Press release:

“Love Your Pet Day” Event at Ten Thousand Villages to Benefit Asheville Humane Society

Montreat, NC ─ On Saturday, February 18th, Ten Thousand Villages in Montreat will celebrate “Love Your Pet Day” by hosting a benefit for Asheville Humane Society. From 12:00-5:00 pm, Ten Thousand Villages will donate 15% of all sales to Asheville Humane Society. Explore a world of treasures and learn more about Asheville Humane Society’s life-saving programs and their impact on our community.

“We are so grateful to Ten Thousand Villages for hosting this event to help homeless animals,” said Carla Musgrove, events coordinator at Asheville Humane Society. “And as a treat for shoppers, we will be bringing along an adorable furry friend to thank everyone in person!”

Stop by the Ten Thousand Villages store in Montreat to buy a unique, fairly-traded item that gives back to local animals in need.

Who: Ten Thousand Villages, Montreat

What: “Love Your Pet Day” benefiting Asheville Humane Society

When: Saturday, February 18 from 12-5pm

Where: Ten Thousand Villages,

303 Lookout Road, on Lake Susan in the Moore Building

Montreat, NC 28757

Why: To shop and benefit local animals in need

About Asheville Humane Society

Asheville Humane Society is about hope, not heartache. As Buncombe County’s critical safety net since 1984, we are always here to save and protect every animal. We have mastered the art of saving lives within our walls and now we are going even further, helping our community’s pets and their people thrive together. We are going beyond a no-kill community to ensure that each animal has the quality of life they deserve—a life worth living.

About Ten Thousand Villages

Ten Thousand Villages is a fair trade, non-profit retailer with stores based in the United States and Canada. All Ten Thousand Villages products are fairly-traded, a system that offers artisans a fair, living wage for their work. Each purchase provides income for skilled artisans and their communities in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Ten Thousand Villages, based in Akron, PA, is a leader in the fair trade movement and has provided fair prices, working capital, and a market for artisans around the world for 70 years. The store is located at 303 Lookout Road, on Lake Susan in the Moore Building, in Montreat, NC 28757. More information is available at 828-669-1406, or at montreat.tenthousandvillages.com. Winter store hours are: Monday-Saturday 10-5, Sunday 1-4.