PRESS RELEASE from No Evil Foods:

Asheville, NC — February 6, 2017 – Southern plant-based meat start-up No Evil Foods announced this week that it will begin distribution to 7 Midwestern states through a new relationship with Coop Partners Warehouse.

Founded in Asheville in 2014, No Evil Foods has become renowned throughout the south for recreating the flavor, texture and experience of meat with plant-based protein. Mike Woliansky, co-founder, described their artisan meats as “crafted from a very short list of non-GMO and organic ingredients with the spirit of a home kitchen and the determination of revolutionaries”

No Evil Foods signed with Coop Partners Warehouse, a St. Paul, MN distributor established in 1999. “We couldn’t be more psyched to join Coop Partners and are thrilled to bring our bold line of Plant Meats to coops and independently owned businesses in the Midwest,” commented co-founder Sadrah Schadel. “Coop Partners shares our passion for quality food, and we wanted to partner with an independently focused distributor that really cares about their brands.”

As a bootstrapped start-up, No Evil Foods has demonstrated impressive growth. Their entry into the upper Midwest brings their overall reach to 18 states. “We have aggressive growth plans for 2017,” said Schadel, who expects to see expansion into several more regions over the coming months.

“It’s absolutely our pleasure to find producers, like No Evil Foods, with a conscience who create clean and simple foods with respect for the environment and a fabulous end result!” remarked Christa Sorenson, Outside Sales Manager for Coop Partners Warehouse, “I hope to get No Evil Foods out there in a big way.”

About No Evil Foods:

No Evil Foods makes meat from plants. Period. Their bold, full-flavored Plant Meats can be found in restaurants & retailers in 11 states as well as through their online store. Founded by fearless plant masters in 2014, NEF’s plant meats are environmentally friendly, cruelty free & damn delicious!