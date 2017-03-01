Press release from Transylvania Community Arts Council:
Number 7 Arts, a program of the Transylvania Community Arts Council, located in Brevard, NC, is seeking artists who work in the medium of blown glass and metal sculpture. The gallery, which has been in business for 18 years recently relocated to a larger space which currently showcases 38 cooperative artists.
All metal or glass artists wishing to apply may email Nancy Rosenthal, Jury Chair, at seldomscene@comporium.net, or stop by the Gallery, to receive an application. Upon submission, the work will be reviewed by a jury committee and, if approved, will be asked to schedule an in-person interview along with 5 examples of recent work. In addition, an artist resume’, biography and any other pertinent information will be accepted into the process for consideration. Please stop by Number 7 Arts Gallery, located at 2 West Main Street, Brevard, NC, or contact the jury chair for further information.
