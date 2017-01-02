Press release from Pan Harmonia:

All Kinds of Beautiful

Sunday, February 5, 4 pm

Pan Harmonia offers a mid-winter Sunday afternoon concert in a cozy North Asheville bungalow. This show features Demeler, a cafe and salon music duo made up of husband and wife, guitarist Andy Jurik and vocalist Rachel Hansbury, along with flutist Kate Steinbeck and bassoonist Rosalind Buda. This program will borrow from classical, jazz, and folk traditions–iconic French songs, genre-bending classical compositions and jazz standards re-imagined.

Tickets for this special concert will only be sold in advance: $20 until January 15 and $25 afterwards (plus tax) and includes mulled wine and treats. Seating for this intimate event is limited to 30. Purchase online from Pan Harmonia. www.panharmonia.org or send a check to Pan Harmonia, PO Box 18342, Asheville, NC 28814. The venue address will be sent upon receipt of ticket payment.

Pan Harmonia, Asheville’s own chamber music company, offers a mosaic of concerts, educational residencies and community outreach. Directed by flutist Kate Steinbeck, this award-winning repertory company has been nationally recognized for its artistic excellence and creative vision.