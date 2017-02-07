Press release from the Media Arts Project:

Wednesday February 8th 7- 8:30pm (Doors open at 6:30pm)

122 RIVERSIDE DR. ASHEVILLE, NC, 28801 240.298.9575

The Media Arts Project and REVOLVE have some exciting plans for 2017 that we’d like to share with our community. Please join us on February 8th as we reveal our latest collaborative project and discuss upcoming spring events and artist opportunities.

The evening also features filmmakers David Raymond + Jethro Waters who will introduce the first trailer from their work in progress f/11 and be there, a documentary about photographer Burk Uzzle who recorded many of the 20th century’s defining moments in pictures. More information here.

Constance Humphries + Sara Baird will discuss MAP’s upcoming FRAME+FORM Screen Dance Festival and present a video trailer of the event.

The evening closes with Sonic Parlour, a deep listening experience with theremin experimenter Derek Dominy.

Drinks + Light Fare provided

Seating is limited. Please reserve your tickets here.

Your support keeps unique art experiences alive in Asheville.

REVOLVE joins forces with The Media Arts Project by Ali McGhee for Asheville Grit.