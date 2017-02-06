Press release from the Bardo Arts Center:

The WCU Bardo Arts Center Performance Series presents bluegrass superstars Rhonda Vincent and the Rage on February 24, 2017 at 7:30PM. This is a ticketed event, purchasing details listed below.

Dubbed “the new queen of bluegrass” by the Wall Street Journal, Vincent began her professional musical career at the age of 5. She has captured numerous awards over the years from the International Bluegrass Music Association and the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year honors. Her band, The Rage, includes award-winning musicians Hunter Berry on fiddle, Brent Burke on dobro, Mickey Harris on bass, Aaron McDaris on banjo, and Josh Williams on guitar. Vincent and her band received the SPBGMA Instrumental Group of the Year award last year and the group released a new live album in December.

For tickets or further information, visit the Bardo Arts Center box office Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., or one hour prior to each ticketed performance. Tickets and information can also be found online at bardoartscenter.wcu.edu or by calling the box office at 828.227.2479.