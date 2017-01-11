Press release from RiverLink:

RiverLink is excited to announce the 10th annual Voices of the River Art and Poetry Contest, celebrating a decade of colorful, creative, and inspiring art and poetry submissions from pre-K to 12th-grade students.

Each year the work of these students reflects thoughtful consideration of the rivers and other environments that surround them, reminding us of the power of environmental education beyond the science classroom. Teachers and other educators all across the French Broad River watershed are invited to encourage students to take part in that reflection this year as Earth Day approaches.

Submission forms and guidelines for 2017 are now online at riverlink.org/art-poetry-contest. Submissions are due March 20 and winners will be announced April 22 at our Earth Day Kids’ Festival (location of festival TBD). Entries can include 2D and 3D art, as well as writing and poetry. Submissions are judged by local artists, RiverLink staff members, and volunteers. Prizes are awarded by age group and type of submission.

This year’s theme/writing prompt is “How are you connected to your watershed?”

A printable flyer can be found here, and RiverLink encourages the sharing of it with those who may be interested in participating.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the program or who has any questions should contact RiverLink Education Coordinator Micaela Hyams at education@riverlink.org or (828) 252-8474 ext. 18.