Press release from the Council on Aging of Buncombe County:

What: The Breakfast of Senior Champions

Where: The Blue Ridge Room, Deerfield Retirement Community, Asheville When: May 2, 2017; 9:00 am – 11:30 am

Who: Hosted by The Council on Aging of Buncombe County, open to the public

Ticket Info: To nominate a Senior Champion, sponsor, or purchase tickets, visit COAbc.org

Contact: ZoeT@COAbc.org (828) 277 – 8288, ext. 1308

The Council on Aging is now accepting nominations of exceptional seniors to be honored at the second annual Breakfast of Senior Champions celebrating older adults and the contributions they make to the community.

Anyone can nominate a Senior Champion – an older adult who has made an impact upon their lives, or the community. Individuals aged 60 and older who live, work or volunteer in Buncombe County are eligible. Nominations are reviewed by a committee, with a final eight (8) recognized at the breakfast.

The keynote speaker will be local award-winning author Tommy Hays and Ken Ulmer with Asheville Radio Group will return as emcee.

To nominate or invest in a sponsorship, businesses or individuals can visit our website, COAbc.org for more information.

The Council on Aging of Buncombe County is an organization that works toward assuring access to resources that help adults age with choice. Education, innovative programming, and coordination of resources for aging adults are top priorities of the organization.