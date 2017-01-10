The Fresh Market offers “Little Effort, Big Savings” with grab-and-go “Little Big Meal”

program

Specialty grocer provides convenient solutions for preparing a delicious home-cooked meal

Available every day of the month, The Fresh Market offers shoppers convenient, grab-and-go solutions for preparing a home-cooked meal with its “Little Big Meal” program! Shoppers now have the answer to the perennial “What’s for dinner?” question at their fingertips. With hand-picked ingredients and a simple recipe, Little Big Meal offers a quick and easy wholesome meal for four — starting at just $10! Shoppers may simply stop by the “Little Big Meal” display every day of the week to choose from a variety of ingredient options to prepare the perfect feast.

WHO: The Fresh Market, a specialty grocery retailer focused on providing fresh, delicious fare, locally sourced products, convenient meal solutions and an expanding selection of household items in an inviting atmosphere.

WHAT/WHEN: January “Little Big Meal” Schedule

Visit your neighborhood The Fresh Market any day of the week in January to pick up the below convenient meal solutions:

January 4-10 – Stir Fry

January 11-17 – Meatloaf

January 18-24 – Tacos

January 25-31 – Slow Cooker

WHERE: The Fresh Market’s 177 store locations nationwide

For local store information, please visit: https://www.thefreshmarket.com/all-stores/

MORE INFO: For more information on the “Little Big Meal” program and this month’s options, please visit: http://www.thefreshmarket.com/view-specials/littlebigmeal