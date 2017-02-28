Press release from The Gallery at Flat Rock:

When we think of great art, we think of that which stands the test of time. But not all creative efforts strive for permanence. An artfully arranged array of fresh flowers is made all the more precious by its brief life-span. This is art with an expiration date.

In a celebration of ephemeral beauty, The Gallery at Flat Rock pairs two dozen professional floral designers with an equal number of artists to present imaginative interpretations of juried works of art for its second annual “Art in Bloom” exhibit, May 26 through May 29, 2017.

“ ‘Art in Bloom’ originated at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston in 1976,” says gallery owner Suzanne Camarata Ball. “Floral designers study the artwork and then create fresh floral interpretations based on what they experience. These floral pieces are exhibited next to the artwork that inspired the designer, creating a dynamic visual display.”

Twenty-four artists are juried to participate, based on submissions judged by Michael Sherrill, an internationally acclaimed artist whose innovative work in clay, metal and glass is in several public collections including the Smithsonian Institute’s Renwick Collection, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Mint Museum, the Museum of Art and Design, the Corning Museum of Glass, and the Tacoma Museum of Glass, among others.

Original submissions can be 2D or 3D artwork in any medium, with one work represented for each accepted artist. All works of art are available for sale. Invited floral designers include twelve members of the Blue Ridge Chapter of the Ikenobo Ikebana Society, and twelve professional “free form” floral designers from Western North Carolina.

A Preview Gala will launch “Art in Bloom” on Friday, May 26, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Tickets for the gala are $25 each and available at The Gallery at Flat Rock or through the website at galleryflatrock.com. All proceeds from this opening event will benefit the Open Studio Tour of Henderson County, held the weekend of September 16 & 17, 2017. People’s Choice awards in the categories of art and floral design will be announced at the end of the evening.

“Art in Bloom” will be free and open to the public 10:00 am to 5:00 pm each day from Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29, 2017.

On Sunday, May 28, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, there will be a special presentation of the floral designers discussing their process of pairing flowers with works of art. This free event will also include demonstrations of both Free Form and Ikebana flower arranging.

The Gallery at Flat Rock represents finely curated art and craft, and is located in Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock, North Carolina. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm; Sundays 1:00 to 5:00 pm; or by appointment. For more information on the gallery and “Art in Bloom” please visit the website at galleryflatrock.com or call 828.698.7000.