Press release from The Madison County Arts Center:

The Harris Brothers in concert

Saturday, February 25, 2017 7:30 pm $15

The Madison County Arts Center

90 S. Main Street Marshall, NC 28753

www.madisoncountyarts.com

(828) 649-1301

Reggie and Ryan Harris are a real brother duo born and raised in Western North Carolina where they were exposed to a wide variety of music from an early age. The Harris Brothers started playing and singing as small children and are part of a musical family that still gets together to play. The intuitive nature of their interaction, in regard to both playing and singing, can only be achieved via the relationship between brothers. Reggie, an accomplished instrumentalist, is said to have the best right hand in the business. Ryan’s emotive singing and clear pure tone brings people to the foot of the highest mountain down to the lowest valley and lands at the door of the promised land!

A live show consists of any number of genres including traditional roots music, rock & roll, jazz, blues, Appalachian mountain music, to vintage country and bluegrass. The Harris Brothers play in the moment with a sound that cries deep honest feelings and true emotion, ever faithful to the groove and subtle dynamics! It’s American Roots music coming from every direction! Often referred to as the “people’s band,” Luthier and string stylist, Wayne Henderson says, “I got more audience feedback about them Harris Brothers than any other group that has ever played my festival.” “We feel the same way here in Marshall,” said Laura Boosinger, Executive Director of The Madison County Arts Council. Don’t miss a live performance of The Harris Brothers. They just make you feel good. For more information visit www.madisoncountyarts.com