Press release from The North Carolina Arboretum:

The Western North Carolina Orchid Society (WNCOS) and The North Carolina Arboretum will once again jointly host one of Western North Carolina’s greatest annual plant shows, the 19th annual Asheville Orchid Festival. This will also be an American Orchid Society sanctioned judging event.

The Asheville Orchid Festival is scheduled for March 25 – 26, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at The North Carolina Arboretum. World-class orchid growers and breeders along with regional orchid societies will exhibit for the annual show, with hundreds of orchids presented in carefully crafted orchid displays.

Orchids will be for sale by vendors from Ecuador and across the United States. Attendees should expect rare species, cutting edge hybrids and something for all orchid lovers.

Free orchid programs and educational lectures each day are included with the $5.00 per person admission fee, which will be collected at the door. Children 12 and under can enter for free. All admission proceeds will benefit WNCOS, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and help expand the society’s mission of “sharing the excitement and joy of cultivating orchids and promoting orchid conservation.”

“The Asheville Orchid Festival is one of the biggest and best international orchid shows in the Southeast,” says Graham Ramsey, show chair and past president of the WNCOS. “We are very excited to have 10 orchid vendors from around the globe selling and displaying their amazing orchids here in Asheville.”