Exhibition of New Works by Printmaker Jonathan Fisher to Open at UNC Asheville Jan. 9

Jonathan Fisher, assistant professor in the School of Art and Design at Kennesaw State University, will exhibit new works in the Blowers Gallery in UNC Asheville’s Ramsey Library from Monday, Jan. 9 until Feb. 9. A reception with the artist will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 in the gallery.

Fisher, a native of Hickory, N.C. who earned a BFA at UNC Asheville with a concentration in printmaking in 2001, was an instructor and academic program coordinator at The Art Institute of Atlanta for eight years before moving to Kennesaw State University.

“My recent body of work explores the idea of systems and growth patterns. From maps, biological cells, planets and constellations of the solar system, I am fascinated by the way our neighborhoods, world and universe are structured,” says Fisher.

The exhibition and the reception with the artist are both free and open to everyone. Blowers Gallery is open daily during Ramsey Library hours.