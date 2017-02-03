Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville will host its 18th annual Southern Appalachian Undergraduate Philosophy Conference, Feb. 10-11 with presentations by nine students selected by a process of blind review by faculty at three universities. Submissions came from as far as Oregon; three UNC Asheville seniors – Alex Claxton, Victoria Nebolsin and Josh Sykes – had their papers selected for presentation.

Student presentations are free and open to everyone and will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 in UNC Asheville’s Karpen Hall, Laurel Forum.

In conjunction with the conference, two distinguished philosophy scholars will also present free, public lectures in Karpen Hall, Laurel Forum:

· Moral Disgust in a Cultural World – Daniel R. Kelly, associate professor of philosophy at Purdue University, author of Yuck! The Nature and Moral Significance of Disgust (MIT Press, 2011). 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

· Hannah Arendt on Political Deception: Recovering a Sense of Reality through the Worldly Passions – Peg Birmingham, professor of philosophy at DePaul University, author of Hannah Arendt and Human Rights: The Predicament of Common Responsibility (Indiana University Press, 2006). 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The 18th annual Southern Appalachian Undergraduate Philosophy Conference is presented by UNC Asheville with support from the Deryl Howard Memorial Fund, the UNC Asheville Philosophy Club and the N.C. Epsilon Chapter of Phi Sigma Tau.

For more information, contact the UNC Asheville Department of Philosophy, 828.251.6413.