From UNC Asheville:
Emphasis on Ethics: Bridging Traditions and Disciplines – UNC Asheville to Host Symposium March 3
UNC Asheville will host a full-day symposium – Emphasis on Ethics: Bridging Traditions and Disciplines – 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday, March 3 at Karpen Hall in the Laurel Forum. This event, and the featured talks by visiting scholars, are free and open to everyone. No registration is required.
The symposium will feature discussions about ethics and the teaching of ethics, both as theory and practice, from western and non-western perspectives. Faculty and students will offer presentations from many different disciplines, including mathematics, economics, biology, political science, anthropology, management and accounting.
Highlights of the symposium include two special presentations from distinguished visiting scholars:
- 9:15 a.m. – Confucian Ethics and Engineering, by Qin Zhu, post-doctoral research associate in the Ethics Across Campus Program at Colorado School of Mines.
- 4 p.m. – Bridging Religious and Cultural Differences in Moral Obligation, by Shashi Motilal, associate professor of philosophy at the University of Delhi, India.
Emphasis on Ethics: Bridging Traditions and Disciplines is sponsored by UNC Asheville’s Department of Philosophy, the National Endowment for the Humanities Professorship, the Belk Distinguished Professorship and the Mills Fund.
For more information, contact UNC Asheville Professor of Philosophy Melissa Burchard, mburchar@unca.edu or 828.232.2990.
