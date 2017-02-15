Press release from UNC Asheville:

Two new exhibitions – the 50th Anniversary Juried Student Exhibition, and a solo exhibition by sculptor and craftsman Aaron Gibbons – will open Friday, Feb. 24 with evening receptions at UNC Asheville’s Owen Hall. These exhibits and receptions are free and open to everyone.

Gibbons, a 2013 graduate of UNC Asheville with a degree in art and a teaching licensure, creates sculpture and functional art with a passion to bring out the natural beauty in wood, metal and found objects. In addition to pursuing his own art, Gibbons shares his passion with young people as an elementary art specialist in the Mount Airy City Schools. His exhibition, titled “Depiction of Material,” will be on view weekdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March 7 in Owen Hall’s Second Floor Gallery. The opening reception takes place in the gallery from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

The 50th Anniversary Juried Student Exhibition will feature works by UNC Asheville students in varied media, selected by sculptor and UNC Asheville Professor Emeritus Dan Millspaugh. Millspaugh’s works have been commissioned by the City of Asheville, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, the North Carolina Botanical Garden at UNC-Chapel Hill and the Tennessee Valley Authority in Alabama, and are on display in numerous corporate, public, and private collections throughout the United States. Before retiring in 2007, he taught in UNC Asheville’s Department of Art for 25 years, and was recipient of the UNC Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching, and UNC Asheville’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship or Creative Expression.

The 50th Anniversary Juried Student Exhibition will be on view weekdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through March 28, in Owen Hall’s S. Tucker Cooke Gallery. The opening reception takes place in the gallery from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

For more information, visit art.unca.edu.