Press release:
Please join us for the first meeting of the WNC Progressive Women’s Lunch and Literary Club on Thursday March 23 at 1:00 PM at a restaurant near Biltmore Park. The agenda includes both lunch and book discussion. Choose one of these two books and come prepared to share:
State of Wonder by Ann Patchett
Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living by Krista Tippett
RSVP by March 20 to Regina: phone: 828-684-5005 email: mreginaseven@gmail.com
