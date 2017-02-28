Press release:

Please join us for the first meeting of the WNC Progressive Women’s Lunch and Literary Club on Thursday March 23 at 1:00 PM at a restaurant near Biltmore Park. The agenda includes both lunch and book discussion. Choose one of these two books and come prepared to share:

State of Wonder by Ann Patchett

Becoming Wise: An Inquiry into the Mystery and Art of Living by Krista Tippett

RSVP by March 20 to Regina: phone: 828-684-5005 email: mreginaseven@gmail.com