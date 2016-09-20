Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 20-26

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle/can releases
- Highland Brewing Co.‘s flagship beer, Gaelic Ale, is now available in cans. Look for the ruby-red 12-ounce cylinders wherever Highland products are sold.
Small-batch beers
- New Belgium Brewing Co.‘s 25th Anniversary Ale (5.7 percent ABV) is currently on draft at the brewery’s Asheville Liquid Center and will be in taprooms across North Carolina starting this week. The unfiltered citrus pale ale is brewed with Galaxy and Manderina hops on the back end, a hint of orange peel and dry-hopped with more Galaxy.
- Burial Beer Co. has five new releases this week. The Forge: Cream Ale (4.3 percent ABV), hopped with Simcoe and fermented using the brewery’s house hoppy yeast, debuts Tuesday, Sept. 20, followed by Ammunition Horchata Dark Ale (5.3 percent ABV), finished with lactose, Ceylon cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla beans, on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Ocean Swallows the Sun Hibiscus Gose (4.5 percent ABV), lightly hopped with Saphir and Columbus, hits the taps Thursday, Sept. 22, as does The Forge: Rice Saison with Wild Plums (5.5 percent ABV). Lastly, Friday, Sept. 23, marks the return of Billows Hoppy Kolsch (4.9 percent ABV), generously dry-hopped with Mandarina Bavaria, Huell Melon and Centennial.
- Thirsty Monk Brewery taps Past Life Belgian Amber on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at all three of its bars. The following day, River Monk Experimental Wheat Ale — its collaboration with French Broad Brewery — will be on tap at all Monk locations. One dollar from each River Monk pint purchased will be donated to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.
- Asheville Brewing Co. has a dual release on Friday, Sept. 21. Slayson Belgian Saison (5.6 percent ABV) will be available on draft only at both the Merrimon Avenue and Coxe Avenue brewpubs starting at 5 p.m. as will the brewery’s annual Oktoberfest beer, Drink the Bismarck (5.6 percent ABV).
Special events
- The monthly Beer and Cheese Pairing at Catawba Brewing Co.‘s South Slope tasting room takes place Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. Catawba owner Billy Pyatt and Katie Moore from The Cheese Store of Asheville will lead participants through tastings of four Catawba brews and four cheeses. Tickets are $25 per person and available online.
- Catawba Brewing hosts Appalachian Oktoberfest in the side courtyard of its South Slope tasting room on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. The brewery’s first Dunkleweizen as well as an Oktoberfest beer will debut at the event. Cecilia’s Kitchen will sell classic South German foods starting at 2 p.m. and the Blue Ridge Roller Girls will hold a series of competitive games — including a stein hoist, tug-o-war, apple bobbing and corn hole championship — beginning at 4 p.m.
- On Friday, Sept. 23, from 5-7 p.m., Bruisin’ Ales hosts a benefit with Olde Hickory Brewery for Pints for Prostates. Tickets are $5 and include samples of Table Rock Pale Ale, Hickory Stick Stout, Cubano Walker Barleywine, Wavell Gunn Scotch Ale and both 2015 and 2016 versions of Lindley Park Imperial Stout. There will also be a raffle for a Wavell Gunn and Dread God Imperial Stout collector’s set from Olde Hickory.
- The French Broad Brew Festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hot Springs Campground and Spa in Hot Springs. A $55 general admission ticket includes camping, live music and a souvenir 16-ounce clear plastic mug. Beer is purchased with wooden tokens, which cost $1 each and are redeemable for 4-ounce pours, dispensed at up to 16 ounces at a time.