Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 20-26

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle/can releases

Highland Brewing Co.‘s flagship beer, Gaelic Ale, is now available in cans. Look for the ruby-red 12-ounce cylinders wherever Highland products are sold.

Small-batch beers

New Belgium Brewing Co.‘s 25th Anniversary Ale (5.7 percent ABV) is currently on draft at the brewery’s Asheville Liquid Center and will be in taprooms across North Carolina starting this week. The unfiltered citrus pale ale is brewed with Galaxy and Manderina hops on the back end, a hint of orange peel and dry-hopped with more Galaxy.

Burial Beer Co. has five new releases this week. The Forge: Cream Ale (4.3 percent ABV), hopped with Simcoe and fermented using the brewery's house hoppy yeast, debuts Tuesday, Sept. 20, followed by Ammunition Horchata Dark Ale (5.3 percent ABV), finished with lactose, Ceylon cinnamon and Madagascar vanilla beans, on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Ocean Swallows the Sun Hibiscus Gose (4.5 percent ABV), lightly hopped with Saphir and Columbus, hits the taps Thursday, Sept. 22, as does The Forge: Rice Saison with Wild Plums (5.5 percent ABV). Lastly, Friday, Sept. 23, marks the return of Billows Hoppy Kolsch (4.9 percent ABV), generously dry-hopped with Mandarina Bavaria, Huell Melon and Centennial.

Thirsty Monk Brewery taps Past Life Belgian Amber on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at all three of its bars. The following day, River Monk Experimental Wheat Ale — its collaboration with French Broad Brewery — will be on tap at all Monk locations. One dollar from each River Monk pint purchased will be donated to the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

Asheville Brewing Co. has a dual release on Friday, Sept. 21. Slayson Belgian Saison (5.6 percent ABV) will be available on draft only at both the Merrimon Avenue and Coxe Avenue brewpubs starting at 5 p.m. as will the brewery's annual Oktoberfest beer, Drink the Bismarck (5.6 percent ABV).

Special events