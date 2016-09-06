Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 6-12

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle/can releases

On Friday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., Hi-Wire Brewing releases Pink Drink (4.2 percent ABV) in 16-ounce cans. Four-packs of the tart wheat ale with lemongrass and raspberries are available for $12 at Hi-Wire’s South Slope Speciality Brewery and will see limited distribution in mid-September.

Small-batch beers

Catawba Brewing Co. releases Liquidlogic Fest Bier (5.3 percent ABV) on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Oktoberfest Märzen is a collaboration with local kayak manufacturer Liquidlogic. It will be available only in Catawba’s three tasting rooms (Asheville South Slope, Asheville Biltmore Village and Morganton) and at the Gauley Fest whitewater paddling event, to be held Sept. 15-18 in Summersville, W.Va.

Green Man Brewery releases Native Berry Berliner Weisse on Friday, Sept. 9. The beer was made in honor of the 100th birthday of the National Park Service and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.

Special events