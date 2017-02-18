Acoustic Asheville: Blackbeard’s Truck

Blackbeard’s Truck has been making music since 2000 and has only grown since that time. Fusing Americana, Southern rock and blues, the band has made a style all its own. After its self-released album Three in 2016, the Truck has been rolling throughout the Southeast performing original hits.

Based out of Greenville, S.C., and hoping to lay some roots down in the Asheville area, the band recently performed a short set at The Grey Eagle exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Included in the songs were three originals and a cover of The Allman Brothers’ “Whipping Post.”

“Everybody’s Baby”

“California Man”

“Belt”

“Whipping Post”