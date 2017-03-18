Acoustic Asheville: Carolina Wray

Carolina Wray is a rock ‘n’ roll band consisting of brothers Lo and Rev Wray — but that’s a rather simplistic way of describing the project. The Wray’s sound resonates across a broad spectrum of music, from country and blues all the way to pop.

Based locally, the duo gave a recent performance at The Grey Eagle exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Among the four songs, two are newly recorded. Both singles, “Fear and Loathing in Ashevegas” and “Shitdamn!,” were recorded in Nashville and feature a true rock sound. Also included among the set were two songs from Carolina Wray’s debut record, Barn Party.

“Shitdamn!”

“Fear and Loathing in Ashevegas”

“Raccoon”

“Magic”