Acoustic Asheville: Cordovas

Simply put, Cordovas are a rock ‘n’ roll band based out of Nashville. Catch them on stage and you’ll see a band playing with lots of muscle and energy. They’ll hammer you with rock and then surprise you with some incredible vocal harmonies.

The band is preparing to release its sophomore record and recently gave a stripped-down performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. All three songs will be featured on the upcoming record.

“Angel Moon”

“The Believer”

“The One Who Needs You Tonight”