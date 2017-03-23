Overview of nearly $11 million requested by nonprofits

Before the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners held its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 21, it heard from nonprofits looking for funding in the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2018. The nearly three-hour process had 46 nonprofits pitch their case for a combined total of nearly $11 million.

The rapid-fire presentation format allowed a brief window for nonprofits to outline their needs. Commissioners did not comment after the presentations.

Commissioners did request that two projects reappear before them because their scope and funding amount were too large to cover in the time allotted. Those projects are: The Town of Woodfin’s $2 million request for its greenway project and the Asheville Housing Authority’s $4.2 million request for the redevelopment of Lee Walker Heights.

County commissioners have time to mull over the presentations since the budget doesn’t have to be adopted until June 30, when the current fiscal year ends. Until then, they will hold budget workshops and direct staff to find money for the projects they favor. The current budget is $413,574,951 and includes about $1.2 in nonprofit funding.

Xpress took shorthand notes during the presentations. Below is a list of the nonprofits, the amount requested and brief notes and quotes from the person making the presentation. You can view that grid with the pictures below or open the spreadsheet here.