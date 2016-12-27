Tuesday History: The hermit of Dixieland

The Thomas Wolfe Memorial recently acquired a series of letters written by Frank Wolfe, older brother of Thomas Wolfe. Frank is portrayed as Steve Gant in Look Homeward, Angel. He was the last member of the Wolfe family to live in the Old Kentucky Home, at 48 Spruce St. Frank played a crucial role in keeping his younger brother’s legacy alive, prior to the creation of the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Association in 1949.

His letters are all addressed to Martha “Mollie” Carnesia Smathers Bulis, who grew up in Haywood County. The exact nature of their relationship is unknown.

Thanks to the Thomas Wolfe Memorial for its assistance.

On Nov. 14, 1947, Frank writes: