Letter writer: We should be discussing Trump administration

I would like to respond to the letter “Practice What You Preach” by Mr. Tim Hartigan in the Feb. 22 issue [Xpress]. I care about this country very much, and, according to the dictionary, that makes me a patriot, too.

I can only speak for myself, but I really think I speak for many when I say that I am very angry at the current administration. I see our freedom of speech and free press being threatened, and that is not “fake news.” There are various state legislatures that are attempting to make “protests” against the law.

As a patriot, I am furious that the First Amendment, the right to gather in peaceable protest and right to freedom of speech, is being threatened. Citizens should be angry and fight for our democracy. I would never mistreat, curse or deride anyone who had a difference of opinion, although I may argue with them.

We should all be discussing this current administration’s lack of experience and dictatorial zeal to limit our freedom. With all due respect, sir, we have given Mr. Trump a chance, and in one month, he has declared the press “an enemy of the American people,” ruined innocent people’s lives with the Muslim ban (that’s “not a ban”) and is threatening to take people’s health care away with no plan in place.

He preaches fear and force. I am very afraid for this country because I do love my neighbors.

— Ellen Foltz

Asheville