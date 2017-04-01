30 Days Out: a look at upcoming concerts

Twice monthly, my blog 30 Days Out spotlights upcoming music shows and events of note, shining a light into some less well-lit corners, where some fascinating artists schedule performances. I do my best to give ample advance notice so that you can adjust your budget and calendar in a way that lets you get to the show.

Blues that isn’t blues; goofy, fun-filled rock; a guitar legend and darkly psychedelic music … those are among your concertgoing choices over the next 30 days in Asheville.

Artist: Samantha Fish

Venue: Salvage Station

Date: Saturday, April 22, 9 p.m.

Door: $12 advance / $15 day of show

It would be easy to put Samantha Fish in the category of Attractive Female Singers Who Play Blues Guitar. She could rightfully take her place next to Ana Popovic and a select few others. But that would be selling Fish short. As her latest album Chills & Fever illustrates, there’s more to her than the blues. This record is much closer to the raw, unvarnished r&b and early rock that parents in the 1950s were so worried about. If Wanda Jackson were a half-century younger and a crack lead guitarist, she might be making music like this.

Artist: Southen Culture on the Skids

Venue: The Grey Eagle

Date: Saturday, April 15, 9 p.m.

Door: $15 advance / $18 day of show

SCOTS have been doing their thing for years now; their style places them halfway between old-time rockabilly and the B-52’s, which — come to think of it — is not at all a bad place to be. An Asheville appearance by the group can’t be said to be rare; SCOTS seems to come through town at least twice a year. But they haven’t — and likely never will — wear out their welcome here; few musical experiences are as fun as a SCOTS show. Ouroboros Boys open.



Artist: Richard Thompson

Venue: The Orange Peel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 8 p.m.

Door: $27 advance / $37 day of show

Though he came to initial prominence as a member of British folk-rockers Fairport Convention, Richard Thompson is primary known for his solo career. In addition to being a master of compact and evocative storytelling in song, he’s a superb guitarist in both electric and acoustic settings. It’s the latter that Thompson will display on this one-man tour.

Artist: The Black Angels

Venue: The Orange Peel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 9 p.m.

Door: $20

This Austin outfit has made a career out of its tribal-flavored, moody rock. Drawing from groups like the 13th Floor Elevators and the Velvet Underground, The Black Angels are nonetheless consistently making new and original music. The title of their latest album, Death Song, is an unsubtle nod to the debt they owe the Velvets. One wonders why it took them five albums to get around to using that title. Frequent visitors to Asheville, Black Angels are always good live.

