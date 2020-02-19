Smart Bets: Asheville Mardi Gras

Paging Stevie Wonder — via Dr. John! “Superstition” is the theme of Asheville Mardi Gras’ 2020 parade, its lucky 13th year as a city-sanctioned event. Following the crowning of King Bam Booey (Chris Eizember) and Queen Nora (Lynnora Bierce) at the annual Twelfth Night Celebration in early January, the royal couple will oversee the parade’s third consecutive year on the South Slope on Sunday, Feb. 23. Beginning at the traditional time of 3:05 p.m., the stream of creative krewes will start from Federal Alley and head east on Hilliard Avenue, turn south on Coxe Avenue, continue east on Banks Avenue, turn south on Church Street, then west on Buxton and back to Federal Alley. After the parade, the Queen’s Ball will be held at the Funkatorium. Free to attend. ashevillemardigras.org. Photo by James Destio Photography