Smart Bets: Citizen Cope

Born Clarence Greenwood, urban folk artist Citizen Cope returned to studio recording after a seven-year hiatus with his March 2019 release, Heroin and Helicopters. Between albums, he’s seen the U.S. grow more divisive along political and social lines, but instead of lingering on these differences, the collection’s 11 songs focus on qualities that unite Americans. “Peace and harmony and understanding, that’s how you combat the darkness, and that’s what this record is all about,” he says. Just shy of a year after playing The Orange Peel, Cope returns to town on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for a more intimate experience at The Grey Eagle. The show starts at 8 p.m. $34 advance/$39 day of show. $1 from each ticket sold goes to the Clarence Greenwood Foundation, which “serves to provide the tools and resources to encourage youths to pursue the arts.” thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Alex Elena