Smart Bets: Citizen Cope

Born Clarence Greenwood, urban folk artist Citizen Cope returned to studio recording after a seven-year hiatus with his March 2019 release, Heroin and Helicopters. Between albums, he’s seen the U.S. grow more divisive along political and social lines, but instead of lingering on these differences, the collection’s 11 songs focus on qualities that unite Americans. “Peace and harmony and understanding, that’s how you combat the darkness, and that’s what this record is all about,” he says. Just shy of a year after playing The Orange Peel, Cope returns to town on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for a more intimate experience at The Grey Eagle. The show starts at 8 p.m. $34 advance/$39 day of show. $1 from each ticket sold goes to the Clarence Greenwood Foundation, which “serves to provide the tools and resources to encourage youths to pursue the arts.” thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Alex Elena
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.