Smart Bets: Holiday Spectacular Drag Brunch

Tinsel up, Asheville, for the sixth annual Holiday Spectacular Drag Brunch, happening Sunday, Dec. 8, at The Hideaway on Broadway. Expect nothing less than the fa-la-la-fabulous when the dashing queens and a king don their gay apparel to jingle, jiggle, sashay and sparkle through a festive, lip-synced repertoire of seasonal tunes. The halls of The Hideaway will be decked, and Celine and Co. will serve brunch. Asheville Drag Brunch divas Natasha Noir Nightly and Divinity Holeburn will emcee the extravaganza with performances by Atlas SynClaire and Jasmine Summers . Because once is not enough, there will be two shows —at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Naughty? Nice? Everyone is welcome to the all-ages show that will benefit Loving Food Resources, a food pantry serving people in 18 Western North Carolina counties who are living with HIV/AIDS or are in home hospice care. Tickets start at $25. avl.mx/ec2 Photo courtesy of Asheville Drag Brunch

