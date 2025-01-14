Smart Bets: Moth StorySLAM

Do you have a personal story about a fresh start, a pivot, a new direction, a daring leap of faith to parts unknown or leaving something behind? Can you condense it down to five engaging, entertaining minutes and tell it live onstage to an audience? Step right up to The Grey Eagle on Thursday, Jan. 16, for the year’s first Moth StorySLAM. The theme is “Reset,” and who in Asheville hasn’t done that this year? Prepare a true, personal, five-minute account of your reset, arrive at the Eagle at least 10 minutes before the show begins at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30) and sign up. Wait with beating heart and sweaty palms until your name is called, then get on up there and let ‘er rip. Or, just have a beer and a taco and enjoy the show. The Moth Radio Hour, which airs weekly on hundreds of radio stations around the world, compiles the best stories from the theme told in the 28 StorySLAM host cities around the country. Will an Asheville’s “Reset” make the cut? Tickets are $18.45. Advance purchase is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. avl.mx/ef6 Photo by John A. Zara

