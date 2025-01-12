Smart Bets: Readings from author Brian Lee Knopp

Posted on by Kay West

On Aug. 6, 1981, the five members of the mysterious and previously unknown Ida Lupino Liberation Organization took over Central Florida’s largest FM radio station, WDIZ Rock 100 Orlando. No shots were fired, no one was hurt or arrested. The getaway vehicle was a beater Plymouth Fire Arrow. That escapade is the subtitle of author Brian Lee Knopp’s new book, Dreams I’m Never Gonna See: The Takeover of WDIZ Rock 100/FM and Other Essays. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Malaprop’s Bookstore/Cafe will host a hybrid event (both in person and virtual) featuring Knopp reading from that tall tale — perhaps answering the burning questions of who, how and why — along with excerpts from some of the nine other essays. Among the subjects and life experiences Knopp delves into are a 1920s Flapper ghost; coming face to face with a wolf while shearing a sheep; Knopp’s personal hero, French high-wire artist Philippe Petit; and underground Disney World circa 1979. Knopp spent nearly three decades as a private investigator, working primarily in WNC, where he still lives. His 2009 memoir Mayhem in Mayberry: Misadventures of a P.I. in Southern Appalachia, was Malaprop’s top seller in 2010. The reading begins at 6 p.m. and will include time for audience Q&As. Knopp will also appear at City Lights Bookstore in Sylva at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Register for the Malaprop’s event at avl.mx/eep. For more on the Sylva event, visit avl.mx/eew. Image courtesy of the author

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Jan. 12 to correct the spelling of the author’s last name.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West began her writing career in NYC, then was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, including contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. In 2019 she moved to Asheville and continued writing (minus Red Carpet coverage) with a focus on food, farming and hospitality. She is a die-hard NY Yankees fan.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.