Smart Bets: Readings from author Brian Lee Knopp

On Aug. 6, 1981, the five members of the mysterious and previously unknown Ida Lupino Liberation Organization took over Central Florida’s largest FM radio station, WDIZ Rock 100 Orlando. No shots were fired, no one was hurt or arrested. The getaway vehicle was a beater Plymouth Fire Arrow. That escapade is the subtitle of author Brian Lee Knopp’s new book, Dreams I’m Never Gonna See: The Takeover of WDIZ Rock 100/FM and Other Essays. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Malaprop’s Bookstore/Cafe will host a hybrid event (both in person and virtual) featuring Knopp reading from that tall tale — perhaps answering the burning questions of who, how and why — along with excerpts from some of the nine other essays. Among the subjects and life experiences Knopp delves into are a 1920s Flapper ghost; coming face to face with a wolf while shearing a sheep; Knopp’s personal hero, French high-wire artist Philippe Petit; and underground Disney World circa 1979. Knopp spent nearly three decades as a private investigator, working primarily in WNC, where he still lives. His 2009 memoir Mayhem in Mayberry: Misadventures of a P.I. in Southern Appalachia, was Malaprop’s top seller in 2010. The reading begins at 6 p.m. and will include time for audience Q&As. Knopp will also appear at City Lights Bookstore in Sylva at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. Register for the Malaprop’s event at avl.mx/eep. For more on the Sylva event, visit avl.mx/eew. Image courtesy of the author

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Jan. 12 to correct the spelling of the author’s last name.