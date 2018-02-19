Smart Bets: Sweet Megg

Over the next month, Asheville will get a taste of Brooklyn-based musician Megg Farrell’s dual professional interests. On her way back north from SXSW, her group Megg Farrell & Friends stops by for a pair of country and original music shows, but first she’ll head to Crow & Quill on Saturday, Feb. 24, under the name Sweet Megg. Though typically supported by her band, the Wayfarers, for this show, Farrell’s fusion of Dixieland jazz, Harlem swing and Parisian cabaret will come alive with help from a group of local musicians she’s carefully selected. “I can’t wait to be back in Asheville,” she says on the event’s Facebook page. The show begins at 9 p.m. $5-10 suggested donation. thecrowandquill.com. Photo by Manish Gosalia
