Smart Bets: ‘The Rebirth of Kool’ premiere

All the cool kids will be at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Jan. 25, for the premiere screening of the series pilot “The Rebirth of Kool.” The event is a fundraiser to help market the independently produced series to major streaming platforms. Based on the novel of the same title by author/actor/filmmaker/educator Otto Vasquez , the story is anchored in true-life events in WWII-era Los Angeles. The Miami-born Vazquez now lives in Asheville and is an artistic director and master teaching artist for nonprofit LEAF Global Arts. The pilot was shot locally in Hendersonville, Brevard and Asheville in May and also features the musical talents Harold O’Neal (of Pixar’s Soul) and Juan Benavides . The premiere — rescheduled from November due to the aftermath of Tropical Storm Helene — invites attendees to shed the tie dye and Birkenstocks for a night and put on the ritz with glamorous 1940s attire. The red carpet rolls out at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40. avl.mx/efv

