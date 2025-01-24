Smart Bets: Queer Girls Literary Reading

UNC Asheville English professor Lori Horvitz (now Professor Emeritus) held the first Queer Girls Literary Reading in 2009 as a space for celebrating and sharing stories from queer women. “This series is about representation — about seeing and being seen, hearing and being heard,” explains Horvitz. “It’s about connecting with one another, building community with each other and our allies and creating a platform for queer women.” On Sunday, Jan. 26, the 15th annual event will take place on the Eulogy stage at 10 Buxton Ave., with seven featured local and regional writers of varying ages, races, identities and abilities expressing their diverse experiences and perspectives through essay, prose and poetry. Joining Horvitz in reading original works will be co-organizer Lockie Hunter plus Nickole Brown , Vance Goodman , Mali Rosensweet , Jack Elbow Teague and Amy Upham . Doors open at 5:30 p.m., readings begin at 6 p.m. Admission is by suggested donation of $5-$10, though contributions of any size are welcomed. No one will be turned away. avl.mx/efr

