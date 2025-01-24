Smart Bets: Comedian Joe Gatto at Thomas Wolfe

Take a seat at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 30, for a night of belly laughs, yucks and chuckles from comedian Joe Gatto when his “Let’s Get Into It” tour hits Asheville. Gatto has been a primary cast member of the hidden-camera television series “Impractical Jokers” and comedy game show “The Misery Index,” as well as the star of his own national tour “Night of Comedy” and solo standup special “Messing With People,” recorded live at The Paramount on Long Island, N.Y. The self-described “nerdy, quiet loner kid who was obsessed with math and dragons” also is cohost, with his pal, Steve Byrne , of the “Two Cool Moms” podcast, an advice-ish show inspired by their strong, opinionated mothers. (The second season just kicked off on Elvis Duran Podcast Network/iHeartMedia.) Doors open at 6 p.m. Comedian Mark Jigarjian opens the show at 7 p.m. avl.mx/efs

