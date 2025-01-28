Smart Bets: Year of the Wood Snake

Celebrate the Lunar New Year and the end of Dry January on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Highland Brewing Co.’s annual event honoring brewery founder Oscar Wong ’s Chinese-American family heritage. To commemorate 2025, the Year of the Wood Snake, Highland has teamed up with Seattle-based, Asian-owned Lucky Envelope Brewing to create an exclusive honey amber lager, which will be available at the event. Lunar New Year-themed cocktails will also be featured. Starting at 11 a.m., Master BBQ, Rice Wagon and Blue Cardinal mobile eateries will be on-site selling food, and from noon-3 p.m., DJ Kipper will spin K-pop hits. Dragon Dancers, a dance group from Dragon Phoenix martial arts studio in Woodfin, will dazzle with colorful costumes and vibrant choreography from 1-3 p.m., and the Flashback Band takes the stage 6-9 p.m. Activities to keep kids busy and entertained include balloon snakes, Chinese lantern decorating, a chopstick challenge, face painting and free snow cones 1-2 p.m. avl.mx/ege

