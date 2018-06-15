What is Asheville style?

What is Asheville and WNC style? For Xpress’ upcoming Style issue, we’d like our readers to help us find out.
If you’d like to share your look, please shoot a selfie (or shelfie or tripodie) of yourself and email it to Xpress staffer Tracy Rose (trose@mountainx.com) by Wednesday, June 27, with “Style issue” in the subject line. Please include your name, address and phone number, along with a short statement about how you define your personal style.
And with National Selfie Day just around the corner (June 21), the timing couldn’t be better.
Selected photos may appear in print and online. We can’t wait to see you!
