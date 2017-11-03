From the Asheville Humane Society:
Taste of Compassion Gala Presented by Animal Hospital of North Asheville to Benefit Asheville Humane Society
Asheville, NC ─ Join Asheville Humane Society for their biggest fundraising event of the year, the 14th Annual Taste of Compassion Gala. The 1920’s-themed soiree will be held at the Morris Hellenic Cultural Center in Historic Montford on Saturday, November 4 from 6 – 9 p.m. Thanks to Asheville Humane Society’s generous sponsors, all expenses are covered so 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit local animals in need. This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Animal Hospital of North Asheville and other top level sponsors include Prestige Subaru, Haw Creek Animal Hospital, Meridian Animal Hospital, Spicer Greene Jewelers, Western Carolina Veterinary Surgery, R.E.A.C.H./Asheville Veterinary Specialists, WLOS News 13/WMYA and iHeartMedia.
Local businesses, artists and individuals have graciously donated a wide range of items and one-of-a-kind experiences for the silent and live auctions. The signature live auction item that will be up for bid is the 2018 Subaru Outback from Prestige Subaru. New to the auction this year is a private culinary experience prepared by Strada Italiano’s Chef Anthony, which includes a 5-course Italian dinner complete with wine pairings for 10 people.
All guests will be treated to wine and locally crafted beer and cider. Local restaurants and chefs are sponsoring the array of delicious vegetarian hors d’oeuvres and desserts to be enjoyed throughout the evening. Dancers from Asheville Community Theatre will entertain guests while Mick Glasgow & The House Hoppers and singer Krista Tortora perform live.
“We hope you will join us for the premier charity gala of the season!” says Carla Musgrove, Event Coordinator at Asheville Humane Society. “This year’s theme is ‘Barkeasy,’ so guests will be transported back to the Roaring Twenties and are encouraged to dress the part! We are so grateful for our sponsors and guests of this event who help fund Asheville Humane Society’s lifesaving programs. Their generosity enables us to save thousands of animals in our community each year.”
This event is for human guests so be sure to leave your furry friends at home for the evening. However, Miss Butterworth, Asheville Humane Society’s full-figured foster dog, will be making a special appearance to meet her fans! VIP tickets are sold out, but regular tickets are available online at www.ashevillehumane.org/TOC2017. This event is close to selling out, so get your tickets today!
