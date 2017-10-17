Aloft Asheville Continues 5-Year Anniversary Celebration with Tree Planting

Asheville, N.C. (October 17, 2017) – Aloft Asheville Downtown announced today that they have partnered with Asheville GreenWorks to plant five apple trees at noon on Tuesday, October 24 as part of their ongoing 5-year anniversary celebration.

Aloft Asheville Downtown decided to commemorate their 5-year anniversary by giving a nod to the traditional present wood. The planting is part of a year-long celebration where community service is front-and-center. The celebration kicked off with a Polar Plunge in the hotel’s 56-degree pool in January. The event collected winter outerwear for Eblen Charities, a local non-profit that assists tens of thousands of families each year through numerous innovative programs and partnerships.

“In the five years that we have had the privilege to be here, Asheville has given us so much, so we thought the best way to celebrate this milestone was by giving back,” says David McCartney, general manager of Aloft Asheville Downtown. “We not only wanted to gift the community with a traditional 5-year present, but we wanted to contribute something that would be ‘fruitful’ for many years.”

The planting will be a part of Asheville GreenWorks Food Tree Project which targets communities located within Buncombe County that lack access to fresh, healthy food options. The Aloft Asheville Downtown team will plant five apple trees in Candler’s Sand Hill Community Orchard. The orchard was established in 2013 as an experiment to test the feasibility of installing the first large scale free-to-the-public fruit and nut orchard in Buncombe County. The orchard currently has 56 trees that will produce apples, papaws, persimmons, pecans and other food for the community.

Asheville GreenWorks relies on volunteers to make the environmental improvement projects they work on possible. Aloft Asheville Downtown will join a community effort that has already planted eight orchards and will make Asheville greener and healthier for years to come.

“Businesses are the backbone of our work,” says Eric Bradford, director of operations, Asheville GreenWorks. “For the past 44 years, businesses like Aloft have turned Asheville into the green mecca that it is.”

For more information about Aloft Asheville Downtown, visit www.aloftashevilledowntown.com or www.facebook.com/aloftasheville. To learn more about McKibbon Hospitality, visit www.mckibbon.com.