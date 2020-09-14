Announcement from Asheville Humane Society:
Asheville Humane Society is OVERFLOWING with felines in need of loving homes! With over *385* cats and kittens currently in our care (in our Shelter, Adoption Center and foster homes), we need your help to make space and save lives! We are waiving adoption fees for all cats and kittens through September 22, so if you’ve been thinking about adoption, NOW is the time! If you can’t adopt, please spread the word!
Currently, our adoption process is by appointment only. Please follow these steps to schedule your visit:
Step 1: View adoptable cats and kittens on our website. (Check back often!)
Step 2: Please email us at customerservice@ashevillehumane.org if you have questions or are interested in meeting a certain feline!
Step 3: Receive a response within 72 hours. Our adoption counselors are working hard to make matches and will be in touch to answer your questions, and to schedule an appointment. Please be aware that we have limited appointment slots available, and will do our best to schedule your meet-and-greet as soon as possible!
We feel so fortunate to be part of such an amazingly supportive community. Each time we’ve reached out asking for emergency assistance, your responses have been overwhelming! We would be so grateful for your support now by adopting or spreading the word to help our cats and kittens!
The animals are counting on us, and we couldn’t do it without YOU! Thank you!
