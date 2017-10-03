Asheville Yoga Center Fundraises for The Hope Chest for Women

Yoga Center to donate 10% of proceeds on October 26 to local cancer-support nonprofit

Asheville, N.C., October 1, 2017 — Asheville Yoga Center is shining a ray of hope for women in our community who are battling cancer by supporting The Hope Chest for Women, a local nonprofit. Starting on October 1, there will be donation boxes in AYC’s studio and boutique locations for monetary contributions. On Thursday, October 26, 10 percent of drop-in and community-class sales will be donated to provide direct financial assistance to local women undergoing breast or gynecologic cancer treatments.

“For Breast Cancer Awareness Month we are excited to support The Hope Chest for Women and increase awareness of the inspiring women in our community battling cancer,” says Melissa Pennscott, General Manager for AYC. “We invite everyone in the community to join us and share the love of yoga on October 26!”

The hard costs of cancer treatments can amount to tens-of-thousands of dollars in debt — even for individuals who have health insurance. The Hope Chest for Women was created to ease this burden, and help eliminate the need for women to choose between undergoing cancer treatments and providing for their families.

“No one asks to have cancer,” says Pat Fugate Hock, public relations coordinator for The Hope Chest for Women. “And no one should have to worry about paying their bills after being diagnosed. Our mission at The Hope Chest for Women is to see that no woman needs to worry about eviction, foreclosure, or an inability to pay electric bills while they are fighting their personal battle with cancer.”

In addition to organic fundraising efforts, The Hope Chest for Women educates WNC residents on the importance of cancer screening and early detection, provides community outreach to patients, and hosts the annual Here’s Hope Fashion Show & Luncheon to raise funds and awareness for the needs of local women. The 5th Annual Here’s Hope event will take place at the Asheville Event Centre on October 21. For more information about The Hope Chest for Women and the 5th Annual Here’s Hope Event, contact Pat Fugate Hock at 828-708-3017.