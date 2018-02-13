Press release from Gavin Dillard:

Gavin Geoffrey Dillard–the New American Art Song

a benefit for the Asheville Lyric Opera’s premiere of Gavin’s award-winning opera, “When Adonis Calls”

with Jennifer Bryant Pedersen, soprano; Matthew Queen, baritone; and Chelsea Henley, piano

Featuring the world premiere of a new cantata by

Clint Borzoni and Gavin Dillard,

compositions by Clint Borzoni, Jake Heggie, and David Francis

White Horse Black Mountain

March 11th, 4:30 till 6:30

$20 in advance • $25 at the door

Purchase tickets now at the White Horse web site!

www.whitehorseblackmountain.com

105 Montreat Road, Black Mountain NC 28711 • 828-669-0816

Black Mountain poet, Gavin Geoffrey Dillard, has penned songs, suites and cantatas with and for Jake Heggie, Peter Allen, Chanticleer, Disney, Anne Rice, Cantaria, and numerous classical composers. He has also written comedy and patter with and for Dolly Parton, Joan Rivers, Peggy Lee, Vincent Price, Lily Tomlin.

On Sunday, March 11th, from 4:30 to 6:30, accompanied by vocal extraordinaires Jennifer Bryant Pedersen, soprano (Mars Hill College) and Matthew Queen, baritone (Brevard College and Music School), Dillard will host and narrate his songs by composers Clint Borzoni, Jake Heggie, and David Francis. The repertoire will also consist of the premiere of a new cantata by Borzoni, “God, As I See Her,” as well as selections from Gavin’s hit doggie musical, BARK! (which is slated for this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival).

This night’s performance is a benefit (and foretaste) for the Asheville Lyric Opera’s production of the award-winning Borzoni/Dillard opera, When Adonis Calls, which has already won “best new work” laudits from both Fort Worth Opera and OPERA America. Starring two outstanding world-stage baritones and two local dancers, Adonis premieres May 11, 12 and 13 at the historic Masonic Temple Theatre in downtown Asheville. This will mark the first operatic premiere for Asheville, as well as the ALO’s first modern opera!