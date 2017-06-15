From The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove:
Summer events at The Cove to focus on popular topics of grace, prayer, and the truth of the Gospel
Events for pastors, women and seniors, along with concerts featuring Travis Cottrell and Michael Card, highlight the upcoming schedule
ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 15, 2017 — Summer programming at The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove includes events that will encourage participants to be strong in their faith and find power in God during tumultuous times.
The upcoming schedule at The Cove features seminars and retreats with ministry leaders, teachers, and authors including Will Graham, Ken Ham, Alex McFarland and more. Specialized programs include several intensive Bible training seminars designed to take an in-depth approach to understanding specific topics or sections of the Bible. In June, Mark Yarbrough who serves as vice president for academic affairs, academic dean, and a professor at Dallas Theological Seminary, will offer a study on Galatians that is also available for seminary credit and CEU credit.
The Cove women’s seminars return this summer, as well as two senior adult events and multiple concerts with leading Christian artists. The Cove seminar events are free of charge to attendees, although material, food and lodging fees apply.
Concerts
An Evening at The Cove concert events offer worshipful time of music and fellowship, along with a delicious buffet dinner. Overnight lodging is available for an additional fee.
- June 18: An Evening at The Cove with Mark Lowry and Stan Whitmire (sold out)
- July 16: An Evening at The Cove with Michael Card
- August 10: An Evening at The Cove with the Collingsworth Family (sold out)
- September 7: An Evening at The Cove with the Travis Cottrell
Seminars
Seminars feature Bible teaching by respected Christian speakers and music led by gifted worship leaders.
- July 19-23: Intensive Bible Training—“Reveling in Grace: The Gospel of Freedom” with Mark Yarbrough (seminary credit option)
- June 26-30: Intensive Bible Training—“God’s Grand Plan for the Nations” with Walter C. Kaiser, Jr.
- June 30-July 2: “As in the Days of Noah” with Ken Ham
- July 7-9: “Jesus, Don’t You Care?” with Darren Thomas
- July 10-14: Intensive Bible Training—“The Most Unique Person Who Ever Lived” with Woodrow Kroll
- July 14-16: “Pray Like Jesus” with Tim Lundy
- July 17-21: Intensive Bible Training—“Luke–The Gospel of Amazement” with Michael Card
- July 28-30: “Apologetics and the Gospel Message: A Study of Colossians” with Alex McFarland
- August 11-13: “God’s Will is No Secret” with Will Graham
- August 25-27: “When God is Silent” with Steve Brown
- August 28-Sept. 1: Intensive Bible Training—“Experiencing the Presence of God” with R.T. Kendall
Women’s Events
Participants will hear from Christian speaker, teacher, and author, Lisa Harper, as she speaks on the topic of love.
- July 21-23: “The Sacrament of Happy” with Lisa Harper
Senior Adult Events
At these events, senior adults gather for a morning of worship and fellowship followed by a delicious buffet-style meal.
- July 6: “SeniorSalt Impact Hymn Sing” with Ron Whittemore and David Gaines
- August 14-16: Senior Celebration: “Rabbits Worth Chasing” with Jim Henry with dueling pianos
In addition to the wide array of events held at The Cove, guests can also visit the Chatlos Chapel Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. “Ruth’s Prayer Garden,” which was dedicated in June 2016, is also situated on The Cove property in the foreground of the Chatlos Memorial Chapel. Positioned on 1.5 acres among the tall oaks and short needle pine trees, “Ruth’s Prayer Garden” is open to the public during The Cove’s normal visitor hours. More than 80 species of garden plants consisting of various perennials and shrubs are included in the two tiers of the garden – the upper “Woodlands Garden” and lower “Chapel Walk.” Some of the most prevalent species include: azaleas (17 varieties), roses (15 varieties), rhododendron and hydrangea (five varieties each).
For more information about these, and other, events, view the complete events schedule online at www.thecove.org. Call (800) 950-2092 for the latest information on availability and pricing. The Cove also offers financial assistance for individuals.
