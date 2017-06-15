Summer events at The Cove to focus on popular topics of grace, prayer, and the truth of the Gospel

Events for pastors, women and seniors, along with concerts featuring Travis Cottrell and Michael Card, highlight the upcoming schedule

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 15, 2017 — Summer programming at The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove includes events that will encourage participants to be strong in their faith and find power in God during tumultuous times.

The upcoming schedule at The Cove features seminars and retreats with ministry leaders, teachers, and authors including Will Graham, Ken Ham, Alex McFarland and more. Specialized programs include several intensive Bible training seminars designed to take an in-depth approach to understanding specific topics or sections of the Bible. In June, Mark Yarbrough who serves as vice president for academic affairs, academic dean, and a professor at Dallas Theological Seminary, will offer a study on Galatians that is also available for seminary credit and CEU credit.

The Cove women’s seminars return this summer, as well as two senior adult events and multiple concerts with leading Christian artists. The Cove seminar events are free of charge to attendees, although material, food and lodging fees apply.

Concerts

An Evening at The Cove concert events offer worshipful time of music and fellowship, along with a delicious buffet dinner. Overnight lodging is available for an additional fee.

Seminars

Seminars feature Bible teaching by respected Christian speakers and music led by gifted worship leaders.

Women’s Events

Participants will hear from Christian speaker, teacher, and author, Lisa Harper, as she speaks on the topic of love.

Senior Adult Events

At these events, senior adults gather for a morning of worship and fellowship followed by a delicious buffet-style meal.

In addition to the wide array of events held at The Cove, guests can also visit the Chatlos Chapel Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. “Ruth’s Prayer Garden,” which was dedicated in June 2016, is also situated on The Cove property in the foreground of the Chatlos Memorial Chapel. Positioned on 1.5 acres among the tall oaks and short needle pine trees, “Ruth’s Prayer Garden” is open to the public during The Cove’s normal visitor hours . More than 80 species of garden plants consisting of various perennials and shrubs are included in the two tiers of the garden – the upper “Woodlands Garden” and lower “Chapel Walk.” Some of the most prevalent species include: azaleas (17 varieties), roses (15 varieties), rhododendron and hydrangea (five varieties each).

